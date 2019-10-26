Lecce v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus travel to the Stadio Via del Mare to take on Lecce as Serie A’s only undefeated team this season.

That record will likely continue to stand given Juventus have only lost two Serie A matches against Lecce in the 21st century. Overall, Lecce have won three of their 15 home encounters vs Juventus in the top-flight, and are yet to secure any points at home this season.

The Bianconeri go into the game sitting top of Serie A, just one point ahead of closest rivals Inter, while the home side hover just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Lecce: Gabriel; Meccariello, Rossettini, Lucioni, Calderoni; Majer, Tachtsidis, Tabanelli; Mancosu; Farias, Babacar

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Emre Can, Pjanic, Bentancur; Bernardeschi; Dybala, Higuain