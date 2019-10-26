Lecce v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus travel to the Stadio Via del Mare on Saturday afternoon at 15:00 to take on Lecce as they aim to extend their lead atop Serie A.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lecce (4-3-1-2): Gabriel; Meccariello, Lucioni, Rossettini, Calderoni; Majer, Tachtsidis, Tabanelli; Mancosu; Falco, Babacar.

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Demiral, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi; Higuain, Dybala

Unavailable: Chiellini, Pjaca, De Sciglio, Douglas Costa, Ramsey, Ronaldo.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus have lost only two of their 17 encounters against Lecce in Serie A in the 21st century (W10 D5).

– Lecce have won three of their 15 home encounters vs Juventus in the top-flight (D3 L9): a 20% home win percentage, their joint-highest amongst sides they have faced 15+ times on home soil in the competition (Roma, AC Milan, Inter and Juventus).

– Lecce have won all their seven points in Serie A this season in away games: only Atalanta (nine) have a higher difference between away and home points earned in this league campaign.

– Lecce have lost each of their last six Serie A home games: only once in their top-flight history have they been on a longer such run (run of eight between 1994 and 1997).

– Juventus have won 22 points from their opening eight Serie A games for the fourth time in the three points for a win era (excluding 2004/05 and 2005/06 campaigns) – on the previous three occasions, they have gone on to win the title (2012/13, 2014/15 and 2018/19).

– Juventus are unbeaten in their last four away league games (W3 D1), having lost three of their previous four such matches (D1), prior to this run.

– Lecce have scored each of their last five league goals in the second half of games, three of which have been scored by defenders.

– Juventus have averaged 58% possession in Serie A games this season, their highest figure since the 2011/12 campaign (62%).

– No player across the top five European leagues has scored more open play goals from outside of the box this season than Lecce’s Marco Calderoni.

– Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic scored his very first Serie A goal against Lecce, in November 2011: he has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last four league games (three goals, one assist). He last provided a goal involvement in five consecutive Serie A appearances in October 2015.