Liechtenstein v Italy: Official Line-Ups

Fresh off booking their place at Euro 2020, Italy will look to make it nine victories in a row when they take on Liechtenstein on Tuesday.

The Azzurri defeated Greece 2-0 on Saturday, sealing their spot in next summer’s tournament with three matches remaining.

A win on Tuesday would see Roberto Mancini match legendary coach Vittorio Pozzo, who won nine in a row on the Azzurri bench to go along with World Cup triumphs in 1934 and 1938.

Liechtenstein(4-1-4-1): B Buchel; Rechsteiner, Kaufmann, Hofer, Göppel; M Buchel; Yildiz, Polverino, Hasler, Salanovic; Gubser

Italy (4-3-3): Sirigu; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Romagnoli, Biraghi; Zaniolo, Cristante, Verratti; Bernardeschi, Belotti, Grifo