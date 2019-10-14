Lippi: Conte will become a champion soon, Mancini is doing well with Italy

Former Italy and Inter coach Marcello Lippi has praised both Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini for their recent respective success with the Azzurri

Lippi is best known for guiding Italy to a world cup triumph back in 2006, as well as winning five Scudetti during his time as Juventus manager.

“He will soon become a champion, with a club or national team,” Lippi said of Conte in a video message at the Festival dello Sport in Trento.

“I was lucky enough to become one and I say that there is nothing like climbing to the top of the world.”

Conte’s time at Inter has started well, the Nerazzurri have won six of their first seven league games and sit only one point behind leaders Juventus in the Serie A table.

Mancini’s Italy, meanwhile, secured their place at Euro 2020 with a win against Greece on Saturday evening and will be one of the favourites to the lift the trophy when the tournament kicks off next summer.

“Mancini is doing great things with the national team,” the 71-year-old added. “I hope he wins a lot of matches as the coach.”