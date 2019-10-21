Lokomotiv Moscow arrive in Italy ahead of Juventus clash

Juventus’ Champions League opponents Lokomotiv Moscow have landed in Italy ahead of their Tuesday night meeting at the Allianz Stadium.

The pair go head to head in round three of the Champions League, with the Old Lady sitting on four points from their opening two games.

Juventus started the campaign with a draw against Atletico Madrid before picking up a comfortable win against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Russian side flew on Sunday and announced their arrival in Italy shortly after 23:00.

Lokomotiv currently top the Russian Premier League and prepared for their game against Juventus with a 2-0 win on Friday night against struggling Akhmat Grozny.