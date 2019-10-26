Lukaku rescues a point for Inter who fail to regain top spot in Serie A

Inter couldn’t take advantage of a slip up by Juventus as they were held 2-2 by Parma at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday night.

Inter took the lead thanks to Antonio Candreva 23 minutes in, but a five minute burst from Parma saw Yann Karamoh and Gervinho put the away side in front. But just after the break Romelu Lukaku levelled the score.

As a result, Inter remain one point behind Juventus after the Bianconeri drew 1-1 draw with Lecce earlier in the day.

Both teams went at it from the off, with Kastriot Dermaku testing Samir Handanovic with a rasping long rage effort, but the Inter captain made a good save.

At the other end, Roberto Gagliardini was denied by a low stop from Luigi Sepe.

Inter broke the deadlock midway through the first half when a corner was cleared to Candreva on the edge of the area, and his effort deflected off Dejan Kulusevski then Dermaku, wrong footing Sepe and rolling into the net.

A mistake from Marcelo Brozovic handed the ball to Karamoh in the Inter half and he drove towards goal before firing past Handanovic from the edge of the area.

Moments later Parma took the lead, as Karamoh nicked the ball off Brozovic, flicked it over Godin, again drove towards goal, but this time played in Gervinho, who was free at the back post, and he slotted home.

Then just before the break Lautaro headed inches wide as Inter went searching for the equaliser.

Inter did have the ball in the back of the net early in the second half, and it was initially ruled out for offside, but after consultation with VAR it was given by referee Daniele Chiffi.

Almost immediately after Lautaro found himself in on goal and would have given Inter the lead if not for a last ditch block from Dermaku.

Candreva fired just over, Lukaku shot into the arms of Sepe and Matteo Politano saw an effort go wide.

Substitute Stefan De Vrij put a corner inches off target and youngster Sebastiano Esposito volleyed off target in time added on.