Maldini: Not interested in waiting 10 years to rebuild AC Milan

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini has assured Rossoneri fans he’s keen to get the club back on track in the near future, not in 10 years.

The Italian giants have struggled so far this season, with their poor performances resulting in Stefano Pioli being brought in to replace Marco Giampaolo.

Maldini insists his goal is to help Milan down the right path with the help of Zvonimir Boban.

“I have a long history with the club, and the fact that I am here shows that we want to return to our previous level,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“I have no intention of waiting 10 years. Sticking to a timeline is difficult, but if the club’s ownership [Elliot Management] thought it would take 15 years to be competitive, we [Maldini and Boban] wouldn’t be here.”

Elliot have been scrutinized due to the club’s struggles in recent times, but Maldini insists this is all part of Milan’s regrowth.

“It’s a tough moment but it’s part of the rebuild,” he added. “Going through three ownership changes in the past few years has undermined the team, and the coaching change this year was something we didn’t expect.

“It’s a decision we reluctantly made, but we had to turn to an experienced coach with strong ideas for a young team.”