Manchester City v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta face the mammoth task of taking on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in desperate need of points in their Champions League third-round match.

La Dea have lost both of their games so far and to stand any chance of progression but their chances have been dealt a blow due to recent injury concerns at the back, adding to the already-absent Duvan Zapata.

City and Atalanta have never met before in any competition, but the Bergamaschi will become the fifth Italian side the Citizens have come up against in UEFA competition, having previously played Juventus, Napoli, Roma and AC Milan, registering wins against each.

Atalanta’s last trip to England came two years ago in November 2017 when they beat Everton 5-1 in a Europa League group game.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Rodri, Mendy; De Bruyne, Foden, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Masiello; Castagne, Freuler, De Roon, Gosens; Gomez, Malinovskyi; Ilicic