Manchester United closing in on Juventus striker

Mario Mandzukic’s time at Juventus looks to be coming to an end with reports the Croatian has agreed terms with Manchester United.

The Croatian was expected to leave the Bianconeri during the summer transfer window, but a move to Qatar eventually fell through.

Mandzukic has yet to feature for Juventus so far this season as he’s been told his services are no longer needed, and Goal suggest a move to United could happen in January as a result.

It’s believed the 33-year-old has agreed to a deal that will see him earn €5 million a season for the next 18 months.

As for a transfer fee, it’s believed Juventus are looking for €11m to let the Croatian go.

Mandzukic joined the Bianconeri from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015 and has since gone on to score 44 goals in 162 appearances in all competitions.