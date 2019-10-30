Manchester United scouts watch Brescia starlet

Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali is a wanted teenager, with Manchester United the latest side to show interest in the 19-year-old.

Often compared to Andrea Pirlo, the Rondinelle starlet has burst onto the scene since making his Serie A debut earlier this campaign.

With an Italian cap to his name as well, it’s no surprise teams are lining up to try and land the Lombardy native.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter have all shown interest in Tonali, with The Sun reporting United are also in the fray as well.

The Red Devils sent scouts to watch Brescia’s recent 0-0 draw with Fiorentina, and the report states the English side are willing to spend €45 million to secure his signature.

Although Brescia President Massimo Cellino is keen to keep hold of his young starlet, it remains to be seen whether he can resist such tempting offers once the campaign comes to a close.

Tonali – who made his Italy debut against Liechtenstein in October – has one goal in nine Serie A appearances so far this season.