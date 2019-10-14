Mancini: Italy want to top the group with 30 points

Roberto Mancini is only thinking about guiding Italy to maximum points from their European Championship qualification group.

The Azzurri have already sealed their place at next summer’s tournament with a 2-0 win over Greece in Rome, but Mancini wants to maintain their 100 percent record so far.

“I want to give those players who have played less a chance,” he said.

“They’ve always stayed with us, ready to play.

“I want to finish first with 30 points and be seeded.

“We want to win all of our matches. Our main aim is to win the group and be seeded.”