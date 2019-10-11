Mancini not looking past Greece as Italy eye Euro 2020 spot

Although Italy need just three points to book their place in Euro 2020, coach Roberto Mancini has asked his side not to look past their match against Greece on Saturday.

The Azzurri currently top Group J with a perfect 18 points from six matches, and they will look to continue that run at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday.

A win would secure Mancini’s men a spot in next summer’s tournament as they look to win their first European Championship since 1968.

“First there is an opponent to face and it won’t be easy,” he stated at his pre-match press conference. “Greece are a different side from the one we faced in June.

“They’ve changed formation, coach and have younger players in the side. However we have our identity and play our style. Nothing has changed for us

“When I took over the national team I didn’t think about what would happen 15 months later. I had to quickly find players, bring along the young players and get to know them better.

“The first matches were dedicated to that, however we were never in real trouble even in our two defeats to the World Champions [France] and the European Champions [Portugal].

“The goal is the Euros, and we want to do well and go far. We haven’t won in a long time.”

With regards to Saturday’s match, Mancini revealed his only doubt surrounds whether to start Federico Bernardeschi or Nicolo Barella.

“I only have one doubt: Bernardeschi or Barella,” he added.

Projected line-up: (4-3-3) Donnarumma; D’Ambrosio, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella/Bernardeschi; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne