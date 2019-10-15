Mancini plays down Italy record

Despite matching Vittorio Pozzo’s record for consecutive Italy wins, Roberto Mancini made it clear he’d rather match the historic tactician’s mark of two World Cups.

The Azzurri made short work of Liechtenstein on Tuesday, cruising to a 5-0 victory to maintain their 100 percent record in Euro 2020 qualifying.

What’s more significant than the result is that Mancini has now equalled Pozzo’s mark of nine wins in a row set back in the 1930s, though the current boss made it clear he has his sights set on bigger things.

“I’m more interested in his record of two World Cups and an Olympic gold, that would be more important,” he told Rai Sport after the match.

“Would I settle for a European Championship? Maybe!”

Although Italy eventually netted five, they found themselves ahead by one goal for much of the contest as Mancini admits his ample turnover likely played a factor in their disjointed play at times.

“We struggled at the beginning because we weren’t able to score a second,” he continued.

“Having changed a lot of players that can happen. I got good results, but the players haven’t played together much and that was the problem.

“If they [Bryan Cristante and Giovanni Di Lorenzo] are here it’s because I believe in them. Some players will have to be left out in June because of the numbers.

“I hope that all these players can get more chances as they are all great. We will look to improve the team and see what happens in June.”