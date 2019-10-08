Mancini tests 4-3-3 with Bernardeschi and Barella battle in midfield

Italy coach Roberto Mancini tested out a 4-3-3 in training on Tuesday, with Federico Bernardeschi and Nicolo Barella battling it out for a spot in the starting line-up.

The Azzurri head into Saturday’s match with Greece knowing that a victory would secure their spot in Euro 2020.

It appears Mancini isn’t holding back for the matchup given what came out of the training session, with a strong starting XI tested in a 4-3-3 formation.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to start in goal despite missing out on AC Milan’s victory over the weekend due to illness, with Danilo D’Ambrosio, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessio Romagnoli and Leonardo Spinazzola making up the defence.

A midfield trio of Federico Bernardeschi, Jorginho and Marco Verrati was tested out, while the attack was made up of Federico Chiesa, Andrea Belotti and Lorenzo Insigne.

It appears the only question marks surround whether Bernardeschi or Nicolo Barella will complete the midfield trio, while Belotti will continue to battle with Ciro Immobile for the role of starting striker.

Training will continue at Coverciano on Wednesday with only the first 15 minutes open to the public, with a closed session taking place on Thursday before leaving for Rome.