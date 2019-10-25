Manolas: I wouldn’t need to welcome Ibrahimovic to Napoli, he’d welcome himself

Napoli defender Kostas Manolas would be delighted to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrive at the Stadio San Paolo.

The Swede has been linked with the Partenopei and even Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken of his desire to get a deal done.

“There’d be no need for me to welcome Ibrahimovic,” Manolas told Naples’ Radio Kiss Kiss, “he’d welcome himself!

“He’s the best striker I’ve ever come up against and he’ll be welcomed by everyone if he arrives.

“Of course, he’s not here now so we’ll enjoy working with our forwards who are just as strong.”

Manolas arrived to accompany Kalidou Koulibaly at the heart of Carlo Ancelotti’s defence, forming one of Italy’s most formidable backlines on paper.

“He’s an extraordinary player,” he said of his partner.

“He’s very strong and he’ll continue to contribute as he always has done for Napoli.

“I have to congratulate him for his Ballon d’Or candidacy, it’s not easy to do that as a defender.”