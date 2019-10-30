Marchisio robbed at gunpoint at home

Claudio Marchisio and his family suffered a scare on Tuesday night as their home was broken into and robbed by armed burglars.

At around 19:30, four armed men made their way into the home and forced the ex-football and his partner Roberta to hand over their belongings and money at gunpoint.

The total worth of the items and cash stolen remains unknown, but it’s a high figure.

The burglars left swiftly via a car parked outside the complex and Marchisio immediately informed the police.

It’s thought that the criminals had to have known the complex with great detail as numerical codes are needed in order to gain access and there’s a strong surveillance presence.

Marchisio has owned the residence for years and recently returned to live there after leaving Russia.