Marchisio to announce retirement on Thursday

Claudio Marchisio has decided to call time on his playing career and retire from professional football.

Physical problems have gotten the better of the Italian, so much so that his stay in Russia with Zenit Saint Petersburg was forced to an end, leaving him with little choice.

Marchisio will announce his decision on Thursday at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium, where a press conference has been arranged for 15:00.

The midfielder made history with Juve, winning seven Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia crowns, three Supercoppa Italiana trophies and a Serie B title. He also lifted a Russian league title with Zenit and played 55 times for Italy.

The future

Marchisio seems set to take on a role at Juventus, as Andrea Barzagli did after his retirement last summer.

He also has a chain of successful restaurants, leaving him with plenty to keep him occupied in his post-playing days.