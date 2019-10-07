Mazzola: Conte is still a Juventino

Former Inter legend Sandro Mazzola isn’t convinced by coach Antonio Conte, as he believes the tactician is still a Juventus fan at his core.

The Nerazzurri no longer sit atop the Serie A standings after falling 2-1 to the Bianconeri on Sunday, with Gonzalo Higuain’s late goal resulting in Conte’s first Serie A defeat with his new side.

It’s clear the defeat hasn’t gone over well with Mazzola, who doesn’t feel as though the tactician has fully immersed himself in the Inter cause as of yet.

“We did well to get him from Juventus, but I’m not convinced by him,” he told the program ‘Un Giorno da Pecora’.

“When he talks it seems as though he is still speaking to Juve fans rather than our fans. You are born a Juventino, just as you are born an Interista. It’s tough to change.

“Conte remains a Bianconero. There’s nothing to do about it as it’s something that’s inside you.

“He wants to talk like a Juventino, but then he realizes he is at Inter and speaks like an Interista.

“All he had to do was raise his hands to get a penalty at Juve, but it’s not like that here.”

Mazzola also made it clear who he would rather have between Mauro Icardi and Romelu Lukaku.

“I miss him [Icardi],” he added. “I liked him a lot.

“I like him more than Lukaku.”