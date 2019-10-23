Mertens leapfrogs Maradona and fires Napoli to big win in Salzburg

Napoli managed to secure a first away Champions League win since December 2016 with a dramatic 3-2 win at Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

More than end their own unwanted run on the road, they inflicted a first home defeat in over 70 matches upon Salzburg.

The night belonged to Dries Mertens though as the Belgian scored twice to take his total of Napoli goals to 116, overtaking Diego Maradona and now sitting second to only Marek Hamsik.

Mertens opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour but Erling Braut Haaland levelled from the penalty spot before the break.

That lead was restored by Mertens 20 minutes after the restart but it didn’t last long as the 19-year-old Haaland again restored parity just eight minutes later.

But that parity lasted even less time and substitute Lorenzo Insigne got a third for the Partenopei as the goal music was still being played in celebration of Haaland’s prior strike.