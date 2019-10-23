Mertens passes Maradona in Napoli record books

Napoli forward Dries Mertens has overtaken Diego Maradona in the Partenopei record books, as the Belgian closes in on Marek Hamsik.

The 32-year-old netted a brace during the Azzurri’s 3-2 Champions League victory over RB Salzburg on Wednesday, taking his personal tally with the club to 116 goals.

That sees him leapfrog club legend Maradona who sat at 115, with Mertens’ sights now set on Hamsik. The Slovakian sits atop the club’s all-time scoring charts with 121 goals in a Napoli shirt.

Hamsik scored those goals during his time at the side from 2007 to 2019 before departing for Dalian Yifang in February 2019.

Mertens joined Napoli from PSV Eindhoven in 2013, and while he wasn’t a starter under Rafa Benitez, he’s been a key fixture since Maurizio Sarri’s time at the side.

The Belgian has netted 116 goals in 292 matches in all competitions for the side.