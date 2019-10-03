Milinkovic-Savic leads Lazio to Rennes comeback

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic came off the bench to score and assist for Lazio as they came back from a goal down to beat Rennes 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in the Europa League.

In need of some inspiration, Simone Inzaghi brought the Serbian on early in the second half and within 10 minutes he had equalised for Lazio, after Jeremy Morel had put the French side ahead.

Not content with a goal, Milinkovic-Savic then floated in a wonderful cross for Ciro Immobile to head home the eventual winner with 15 minutes left to play.

As a result, Lazio are now trailing Celtic by one point in Group E, with the Scottish champions defeating Cluj 2-0 in Glasgow.

Neither side could fashion any real opportunities in the opening 45 minutes, but after the break. Mbaye Niang fed Eduardo Camavinga who flashed a shot just wide.

That proved to be a warning for the Biancocelesti when a Clement Grenier freekick from deep, swung towards the back post found Morel unmarked and he nodded home the opener.

The introduction of substitutes Luis Alberto and Milinkovic-Savic worked wonders for Lazio as the former fed the latter in the box and he drilled the equaliser past the goalkeeper.

Ciro Immobile put Lazio ahead with his first real chance of the game, as he got on the end of a Milinkovic-Savic cross to head into the top left corner.

Rennes had one last opportunity with a freekick on the edge of the penalty area, but Grenier hit it into the wall and Thomas Strakosha easily gathered.