Montella: I can’t accept Lazio’s winner not being ruled out

Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Montella was left frustrated after Ciro Immobile’s controversial late winner for Lazio against Fiorentina on Sunday.

Immobile headed home a 90th-minute winner but La Viola were left wondering why an apparent foul on Riccardo Sottil earlier in the play wasn’t pulled back.

“I accepted a lot before VAR,” Montella said at his post-match press conference.

“But what I can’t accept is not going to look at a clear foul in a decisive time in the match.

“It was a very clear foul with a consequence. VAR never intervened and it took five minutes to restart the game.

“If he [the referee] went to se it again we probably wouldn’t have conceded that goal.”

Franck Ribery played excellently before being replaced by Kevin-Prince Boateng late on, but the Frenchman didn’t take kindly to being withdrawn.

“The last quarter of the match could have ended with any result,” Montella said.

“I changed Ribery because he was tired. I like his adrenaline because that shows that he still wanted to play.

“I knew I had to change something in the middle and I changed him because he seemed to be the most tired.”