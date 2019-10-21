Moratti: I’d consider bringing Ibrahimovic to Inter

Former Inter owner Massimo Moratti has stated that if he were still in charge of the Nerazzurri, he would consider bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club.

The Biscione will be without Alexis Sanchez for three months after the Chilean suffered an ankle injury while on international duty.

As a result reports have linked Ibrahimovic – who’s contract with the LA Galaxy expires in December – with a shock return to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, and Moratti has let it be known he approves of the deal.

“Perhaps I would have done something crazy,” he told Sport Mediaset. “Having said that, there’s a balance that must be maintained and the players there must be respected.

“In these cases you have to consider all options.”

Moratti also stated he’s pleased with the work done by coach Antonio Conte so far this campaign.

“I’m not surprised by his demeanour and work-ethic,” he added

“We already knew he was a serious coach and is focused solely on Inter.

“He is doing well. I think that Inter will fight until the end to do well, even though Juventus have shown in terms of their quality players that they are capable of doing more.

“They are also coming off several titles in a row and have another spirit, but Inter are showing they have the quality and character to fight for the title.”