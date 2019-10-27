Motta’s record-breaking changes make the difference for Genoa

Thiago Motta’s spell on the Genoa bench started in the best possible way with a 3-1 defeat of Brescia on Saturday evening.

But what stood out most on the night was the ex-midfielder’s ability to change the game from the sideline, with each of his three substitutes scoring.

Sandro Tonali put Brescia ahead with a stunning free-kick but Motta reacted and made changes which paid dividends.

Kevin Agudelo, Christian Kouame and Goran Pandev all came off the bench to score as the Grifone completed a memorable second-half turnaround.

The result marked the first time in Serie A that each of a coach’s three changes have come on to score.