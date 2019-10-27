Murillo: Ranieri has great experience, personality and charisma

Sampdoria defender Jeison Murillo is delighted with the arrival of Claudio Ranieri at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked earlier this month and replaced by Ranieri, who has an impressive CV behind him.

“He’s a coach with so much experience,” Murillo said ahead of Samp’s Sunday lunch match at Bologna.

“His experience is international, too. He speaks to me in Spanish [Ronaldo] Vieira in English…

“They seem like small details but he has personality and charisma.

“He’s settled into his new reality. He’s only just arrived two weeks ago, and time will tell.