Napoli defender likely out for rest of season with ACL damage

It has been confirmed by Napoli that full-back Kevin Malcuit is set to miss the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

The 28-year-old sustained the problem during Sunday’s 1-1 draw in Ferrara against SPAL, being substituted for Jose Callejon with 20 minutes remaining.

“Tests have revealed that Malcuit sustained an interior cruciate ligament to his right knee in the game against SPAL,” read a statement from the Partenopei.

The club did not offer a likely timetable for the former Lille man’s return.

However, given the nature of the injury, it seems very likely that Malcuit’s season is now over.

On Tuesday, he is set to meet with the club’s medical staff at Villa Stuart to discuss surgery plans, with the issue having to be corrected via surgery.

Due to the performances of new arrival Giovanni Di Lorenzo this season, Malcuit had no longer been assured of a starting berth.

His start against SPAL was only his third appearance of the season in domestic action.