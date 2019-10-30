Napoli held by Atalanta amid penalty controversy

Atalanta came back twice against Napoli to earn a 2-2 draw at the Stadio San Paolo, though there was some furore over a penalty incident immediately prior to La Dea’s second goal.

A controversial late Napoli penalty appeal was denied by VAR and Josip Llicic equalised for Atalanta only moments later in another frustrating evening for the Azzurri which saw them drop two points for the second time in four days.

Nikola Maksimovic put the Partenopei ahead 16 minutes in, but Remo Freuler got Atalanta back in it just before the break. A nice assist from Fabian Ruiz set up Arkadiusz Milik before Ilicic’s disputed leveller four minutes from time.

As a result, Napoli now find themselves three points behind Atalanta in third place and could be out of the top four should other results on Wednesday evening go against them.

The opening ten minutes were anything but a tight affair, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly having the first effort on goal in the first minute but his effort falling straight in to the arms of Pierluigi Gollini.

Jose Callejon and Milik both had chances before Napoli finally found a way past Gollini with the ball eventually finding Insigne on the right hand side and his cross was headed home by Maksimovic.

Milik again went close after adeft pass set Fabian Ruiz through on goal and his low shot drew another good save from Gollini. The rebound found the head of Milik who needed to only hit the target to double Napoli’s lead, but his header came back off the post and landed harmlessly into the arms of grateful Atalanta goalkeeper.

Then against the run of play Atalanta drew level when Rafael Toloi and Ilicic combined to eventually see Freuler get the ball unmarked in the Napoli box and fire a tame shot through the legs of Meret.

Atalanta started the second half looking the more confident of the two teams, Mario Pasalic sending an early effort agonisingly wide, but Napoli went closest when a Milik freekick glanced off the top of the bar.

It was Milik who would break the deadlock with 19 minutes to go, Ruiz lifting a ball over the Atalanta defence for the Pole to round Gollini and give the Azzurri the lead.

Then came the late drama as Fernando Llorente appeared to be pulled down in the box by Simon Kjaer but Napoli’s appeals were waved away as Atalanta broke down field.

As the Azzurri were still shouting for a spot kick, Toloi played in Ilicic and the Slovenian expertly bent his shot round Meret and in to the net to once again bring the teams level.

Despite a lengthy look at the penalty by VAR and vociferous protests from the Napoli players and bench alike, Kjaer’s challenge was deemed acceptable and the game finished level.