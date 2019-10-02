Napoli held by Genk

Napoli followed up their Champions League Matchday 1 win over Liverpool with a 0-0 draw away to Genk on Wednesday evening.

Genk started well, but it was Napoli who had the first real chances of the match when a Mario Rui cross fell kindly for Jose Callejon but his strike was turned onto the woodwork by a diving Coucke. Milik then put the rebound millimetres over the bar.

From the Napoli kept possession well and Milik then hit the woodwork, getting on the end of a Callejon cross.

Alex Meret was called into action when Samatta headed towards goal but the Napoli goalkeeper was at full stretch to keep it out.

Kalidou Koulibaly, and Milik again went close for Napoli as they turned up the pressure towards the end of the first half.

As with the first half, Genk started well with Hagi heading over but it was the away side who again went closest, as Callejon got on the end of a Fabian Ruiz cross but side-footed wide.

Dries Mertens curled an effort at goal, but Coucke made the save, then at the other end Genk had a wonderful chance to steal the three points at the death when Hagi capitalised on a slip from Allan but he was unable to hit the target.