Napoli striker singled out for praise

Prominent Italian journalist Bruno Longhi has praised the talents of Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik despite the frontman’s time in Italy being riddled with injury troubles.

Milik, who arrived in Naples from Ajax in the summer of 2016, has become an integral part of the the Azzuri squad. However, since starting life in Serie A the 25-year-old Polish frontman has missed over 50 games due to injury and has found consistent form difficult to come by despite his talent.

“I really like Milik, he has a very sensitive side,” Longhi said while speaking on Radio Sportiva. “He does wonderful things with the ball, even acrobatics and he is a great striker.”

“Unfortunately he has been affected by injuries and then he struggled a lot with comparisons to [Gonzalo] Higuain.”

Milik made only his third start of the season on last Saturday as Napoli entertained Hellas Verona at the Stadio San Paolo.

The big striker showed he is still a danger in Serie A as he bagged both goals for the the Azzuri in a 2-0 win, Napoli’s first goals in 217 minutes of football.