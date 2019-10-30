Napoli v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Napoli will have to be at their best at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday evening to keep Atalanta at bay, with the Bergamaschi sitting above them in third place in Serie A.

Atalanta have won two of their last three away Serie A games against Napoli, losing the other. In their previous nine matches at the San Paolo they had won just once.

Only Manchester City (12) have won more away games than La Dea (10) in the top-five European leagues since the beginning of 2019.

Napoli have picked up just 17 points this season, the last time the Partenopei had fewer at this stage was back in 2014/15 (15) and they finished that campaign in fifth place.

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Luperto; Callejon, Allan, Fabian, Insigne; Lozano, Milik

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Masiello; Castagne, Freuler, De Roon, Gosens; Gomez, Malinovskyi, Ilicic