One-time AC Milan wonderkid set for Serie C

Former AC Milan sensation Hachim Mastour looks to be on the cusp of a return to professional football with Serie C side Reggina.

Following unsuccessful loan spells with Malaga and PEC Zwolle the Moroccan international was released by Milan and signed for Greek side PAS Lamia.

Having seen his contract terminated earlier this year Mastour has been without a club yet the Corriere dello Sport understands Reggina are prepared to take a gamble on the player.

The 21-year-old joined the Rossoneri from Reggiana in 2012 where he developed a reputation for his ball skills and natural talent playing in the club’s Primavera team.

His profile only increased when he took part in a freestyle video with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar where they showcased their ball juggling skills.

Mastour is understood to have taken part in training sessions with Parma but ultimately wasn’t offered a professional contract by the Serie A side.