Paraglider lands on pitch during Inter’s win at Sassuolo

As if Inter’s dramatic win as Sassuolo didn’t have enough action packed into the first half, a paraglider landed on the pitch as Romelu Lukaku was preparing to take a penalty.

Inter led 2-1 when they were awarded a spot kick and as the Belgian was setting himself, the uninvited guest soared in from the far end over the Nerazzurri fans before landing on the other side of the halfway line.

He was greeted with a cheer and applause from the Mapei Stadium as he swiftly got to his feet, held his hands up apologetically and was escorted off the field without any protest.

Seemingly shocked himself, it’s been reported that it wasn’t a planned stunt, rather a misjudged landing.

Reggio Emilia is known for paragliding, and the small provincial airport near the stadium is used as a base for the activity.