Parma v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Parma will be hoping to inflict yet more heartache on Genoa as the Rossoblu visit the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Serie A this Sunday evening.

Genoa are one of the two sides against which Parma won both of their meetings last season (alongside Fiorentina) but they’ve never won three top-tier games in a row against the Grifone.

The visitors have had a season to forget so far. They’ve won five points after seven games. In the three points for a win era, their only worse start came in 2017/18.

It’s likely to be a special day for Juraj Kucka against his former club and he scored the winner when the two met at the Tardini last term.

Dejan Kulusevski will be key for the hosts. The Swede is one of the two players born after 2000 to have delivered at least three assists in the Top-five European Leagues in 2019/20, Jadon Sancho the other.

Parma: Darmian, Iacoponi, Dermaku, Gagliolo; Kucka, Scozzarella, Barillà; Kulusevski, Inglese, Gervinho.

Genoa: Radu; Goldaniga, Zapata, El Yamiq; Ghiglione, Lerager, Schone, Radovanovic, Pajac; Kouamé, Pandev.