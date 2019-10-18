Parma v Genoa: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Parma host Genoa on matchday seven, with the visitors in need of a big result after their disappointing start to the season as they travel to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday evening at 18:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Pezzella; Kucka, Hernani, Barilla; Kulusevski, Inglese, Gervinho.

Unavailable: Laurini.

Genoa (3-5-2): Radu; El Yamiq, Zapata, Goldaniga; Ghiglione, Schone, Radovanovic, Lerager, Barreca; Pinamonti, Kouame.

Unavailable: Sturaro, Criscito.

Suspended: Biraschi, Romero, Saponara.

KEY STATISTICS

– Genoa are one of the two sides against which Parma won both of their Serie A meetings in Serie A last season (alongside Fiorentina). They have never won three games in a row against the Rossoblu in the competition.

– Genoa have only won two of their 13 Serie A away games against Parma: registering seven defeats and four draws in the process.

– Parma have won three games in Serie A this season – in the 13 campaigns in which they’d won at least three of their first seven matches played, they have always avoided relegation.

– Parma have won their last two Serie A home games. Last term Parma had only won consecutive home games on one occasion, losing the next game after those wins.

– Genoa have won five points after seven Serie A match-days this season: in the three points for a win era, only in 2017/18 had the Rossoblu had a worse haul at this stage of the competition.

– Genoa have only won one Serie A away game in 2019 (D6 L6); no side has registered fewer wins than the Rossoblu in this period.

– Parma have conceded the joint-fewest goals in the second half in this current Serie A season (two), whilst Genoa have conceded the most in the last 45 minutes of play (11).

– Parma have won six points from trailing situations in Serie A this season; no team has earned more points in this regard.

– Parma’s Dejan Kulusevski is one of the two players born after 2000 to have delivered at least three assists in the top five European leagues in 2019/20 alongside Jadon Sancho – he is one month younger than Sancho.

– Genoa’s striker Andrea Pinamonti found the net against Parma with his last goal for Frosinone in Serie A, last April.