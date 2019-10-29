Parma v Hellas Verona: Official Line-Ups

Parma will be keen to prolong their impressive recent run as they welcome Hellas Verona to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Tuesday evening.

But all signs point towards this one ending with the spoils shared. Neither Parma nor Verona have ever lost in Serie A on a Tuesday. The Crociati have won both of their two top-flight Tuesday matches whereas the Mastini have never even conceded a goal on the day, winning twice and drawing once.

Parma won four of their first seven Serie A meetings with Verona but they’ve won only one of their last seven against them in the competition.

The visitors, meanwhile, have only won one of their seven Serie A away meetings against Parma (D3 L3).

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Dermaku, Pezzella; Brugman, Barilla, Kucka; Kulusevski, Karamoh Gervinho.

Verona: Silvestri; Rrahmani, Kumbulla, Gunter, Faraoni, Veloso, Amrabat, Lazovic, Verre, Salcedo, Stepinski.