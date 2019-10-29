Parma v Hellas Verona: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Midweek Serie A action kicks off at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Tuesday night, where Parma welcome Hellas Verona at 19:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Dermaku, Pezzella; Kucka, Hernani, Barillà; Karamoh, Kulusevski, Gervinho.

Unavailable: Laurini, Bruno Alves, Inglese, Cornelius, Gagliolo, Grassi.

Suspended: Scozzarella.

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Rrahmani, Kumbulla, Gunter; Faraoni, Amrabat, Zaccagni, Lazovic; Pessina, Verre; Stepinski.

Unavailable: Badu, Bocchetti, Bessa, Pazzini, Tupta.

KEY STATISTICS

– After winning four of their first seven Serie A meetings against Verona (D1 L2), Parma have won only one of their last seven games against them in the competition (D2 L4).

– Verona have only won one of their seven Serie A away meetings against Parma (D3 L3).

– Both Parma and Verona are unbeaten in Serie A games on Tuesday: two wins in two games for Parma and a win followed by two draws with no goals conceded for Verona.

– Parma have won their last three Serie A home games: they last won four in a row in March/September 2012 (six), under Roberto Donadoni.

– Verona have lost 10 of their last 12 Serie A away games (W1 D1) – they haven’t scored more than one goal in a game in the process (0.5 per match on average).

– Against Inter in the last Serie A match, Parma drew their first match this season (W4 L4) – the last time they drew two consecutive games in the top-flight was back in May 2019 (five in that period).

– Parma have picked up 13 points in the current league season: only in 2009/10 (14) have they gained more points at this stage in the last 11 Serie A campaigns.

– Parma have netted seven goals in the last two Serie A games, one fewer than they scored in their previous seven matches.

– Mariusz Stepinski’s last Serie A goal came in February 2019 against Empoli, since then he’s gone more minutes without scoring than any other striker in the Italian top-flight (1421).

– Marco Faraoni’s first goal in Serie A came against Parma in January 2012 (for Inter) – the Italian has scored four goals in total in the Italian top flight.