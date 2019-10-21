Pazza Inter are no more than a memory, Conte has changed the Nerazzurri’s DNA

MAPEI STADIUM (Reggio Emilia) – Inter are pazza no more. Antonio Conte’s side were made to sweat at Sassuolo in Sunday’s Serie A lunch match but the Nerazzurri pulled together and saw out a game that they would have thrown away under any of his predecessors.

They led early and despite being pulled back onto level terms they raced into a 4-1 advantage. A late surge from their hosts made the end nervier than it needed to be, but the hung tight and left Emilia-Romagna with three points.

Conte has changed their DNA



Pazza Inter are confined to the past. Amala no longer rings around the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and they don’t even want to be linked with those crazy and predictably unpredictable sides of the past. Conte’s Inter are pure business, and they’re not to be taken lightly.

The Scudetto is undoubtedly their aim this season and even despite losing to Juventus in the recent Derby d’Italia, they’ll still back themselves to challenge until the very end.

Impressively, Inter’s XI was their youngest – at 26 years and 189 days on average – since they played Carpi in January 2016, and they also started with six Italians – more than they have since February 2018 against Benevento.

Breaking precedents

It’s not speculative to say that previous editions of Inter wouldn’t have won on Sunday. The proof is clear to see.

Prior to the weekend Sassuolo boasted a five-game unbeaten streak against Inter, of which the Neroverdi had won four. Only against Juventus had the Milanese side suffered a worse winless run – six.

But that has passed, Inter are moving onwards and Conte is driving them forward.

The frontline deliver



On the pitch it was Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez who pulled them forward. El Toro bagged the season’s fastest goal with just 64 seconds on the clock when he curled his strike past Andrea Consigli, and it was his side’s earliest since Mauro Icardi netted in March 2018 against Hellas Verona after 36 seconds.

The Argentinian has come on leaps and bounds this season and that’s backed up by the statistics. He’s scored four goals in his last three games now, which is as many as he’d managed in his previous 21.

Lukaku alongside him is also setting his own records. He became the first player to score four or more goals in his first four away Serie A games in a decade. The feat was last managed by Diego Milito in November 2009, while he also scored twice for the first time since March when Manchester United faced Southampton.

It was always clear that Inter needed firepower to compete at the top and, particularly with Icardi having left, their No.9 and No.10 are stepping up to the plate.