Pioli: AC Milan are not a fragile team

Despite a cagey 1-0 win over SPAL, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli feels victory will increase the morale among the squad rejected suggestions the team is mentally fragile.

A Suso freekick was enough for the Rossoneri, though in reality they created very little against a SPAL side, who themselves, were poor throughout the match.

“The win was good for morale, but I don’t think they are fragile,” Pioli told the press. “From a technical point of view we have to get better.

“However, the spirit has gotten better. Winning and being put under pressure makes us improve. The team took to the field with great determination. We have to commit less fouls, but the heads were more in the game today.

“Often matches are won thanks to changes and tonight we did that. We got better because SPAL got worse, but we played as a team from start to finish, never losing that balance or sense of calm.”

Looking at some of the player performance, Pioli picked out Lucas Paqueta, and admitted he could do even better.

“He [Paqueta] had a better game than he has done, but he can do even more,” Pioli said.