Pioli: AC Milan defending was unacceptable but we have quality

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli lamented his side’s poor defending in their 2-1 defeat to Roma on Sunday but insists his players have the quality required to do better.

The Rossoneri allowed Edin Dzeko to head in the opening goal unmarked from a corner, before Davide Calabria’s slack pass gave Nicolo Zaniolo the opportunity to score the hosts’ second after the break.

“I would say that we could’ve accepted if Dzeko had scored by out-jumping [Franck] Kessie, but not like that,” Pioli told the press.

“We must be more careful, otherwise it seems that winning, drawing or losing is all the same. We’ll change everything instead. We must do more.”

Pioli succeeded sacked boss Marco Giampaolo on the Milan bench last weekend, earning a 2-2 draw at home to Lecce on his debut after conceding a last-gasp equaliser.

But he believes that his team have what it takes to turn their flagging form around if they can sort out their individual errors.

“The players work well on the pitch, they know what to do and they’ve got quality,” Pioli said.

“If Roma, with all their problems, have only lost once then that says something. We didn’t let ourselves get flattened, but we got ourselves into trouble.”