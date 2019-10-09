Pioli named new AC Milan coach

After seeing a move for Luciano Spalletti fall through, Stefano Pioli has taken over from Marco Giampaolo at AC Milan.

The Rossoneri have struggled so far in Serie A, winning just three of their opening seven matches under Giampaolo.

Despite notching a 2-1 victory over Genoa on Saturday, management have opted for a new face in Pioli after their move for Spalletti fell through.

The former Inter and Roma boss was the top priority for the position, but reports suggest he was asking for too much money to terminate his contract from the Nerazzurri.

As a result Pioli has been brought in, with the news made official by the Rossoneri on Tuesday.

Pioli has signed a two-year deal that will see him earn €1.5 million a season, and had a bonus of €500,000 as an incentive to qualify for the Champions League.