Pioli sets out to restore self-esteem at AC Milan

Stefano Pioli appears to have implemented some sort of tactical identity at AC Milan, despite only just being in the job for a matter of days.

The Rossoneri showed some positives signs against Lecce on Sunday even though they eventually fell late and drew 2-2.

But now Pioli’s task is to restore confidence at the Stadio San Siro, and to give the players their self-esteem back, according to Corriere della Sera.

The former Fiorentina and Inter boss is working on the players’ mindsets and psychological work has become the priority, even more so than working on specific on-field matters.

Pioli took the job at Milan over the international break following Marco Giampaolo’s sacking.

The Rossoneri currently occupy 12th place in Serie A with just ten points from the opening eight rounds, having won just three games this season.