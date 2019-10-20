Pioli: There were a lot of positives from AC Milan performance

After a 2-2 draw with Lecce, new AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli was encouraged by the performance and highlighted two mistakes which eventually cost his side.

Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring for Milan. However, Khouma Babacar levelled just after the hour mark, slotting home the rebound after his penalty was saved.

The Rossoneri No.10 showed great composure to set up Krzysztof Piatek for what looked like the eventual winner with nine minutes left.

However, Milan sat back and invited Lecce forward, and in the second minute of time added on, Marco Calderoni rifled the ball into the net.

“We have to work in every area, and what I’m asking of the players is different to the previous coaches,” Pioli told the press.

“Today we played as a team, and created a lot, but we made mistakes in two vital areas which didn’t allow us to close the game out.

“The players have come on a lot in the last few [training] sessions, and I’ve tried to work on the simplest possible things.

“We won’t get anywhere if we condemn individuals who make mistakes. Playing football means making mistakes.

“I was anxious in a positive way, and the answers I got [from the team] were also positive, in terms of the approach.

“A lack of calmness cost us the win. There is work to be done, and that doesn’t scare me.

“I have a lot of ideas about what to change after the game tonight. There were many positive things, and some not so positive.

“We need to understand when to push and when to sit and manage the game.”

Rafael Leao started as a long striker, with Krzysztof Piatek dropping to the bench. The Pole was then brought on in place of the Portuguese with 23 minutes left.

“Lead seemed a little more lively thank Piatek,” Pioli said.

“I chose him for that reason. Piatek has different characteristics in specific situations.

“It won’t affect anything in the future. Everything depends on the specific game.”