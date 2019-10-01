PODCAST: AC Milan embarrassed by fabulous Franck

Another round has come and gone in Serie A, and although Inter stay top they didn’t fully impress at Sampdoria. The Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to talk through it all!

Conor Clancy rushed back from Parma v Torino to take host’s seat as always after taking in a lot of live Serie A action and he’s joined by his trusty duo of Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria.

The Crociati ended the week’s action with a late winner in a dramatic game, Atalanta thumped Sassuolo, Lazio hit Genoa for four and Chris Smalling shone for Roma while AC Milan embarrassed themselves again against Fiorentina.

A lot more happened, but you’ll have to listen to find out what.

