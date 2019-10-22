PODCAST: AC Milan keep the laughs coming

Serie A descended into chaos again this week as all of its entertainers stepped up and delivered some mouthwatering football.

Lazio and Atalanta shared six goals in the most dramatic way imaginable and we has Alasdair Mackenzie there so he joined host Conor Clancy on this week’s pod. Kevin Pogorzelski was also by Conor’s side, as was Vito Doria.

AC Milan charitably provided more points to minnows who wear yellow and red as they drew with Lecce in Stefano Pioli’s debut. Parma hit Genoa for five, a paraglider interrupted a seven-goal thriller between Sassuolo and Inter, Juventus beat Bologna and Napoli took the points against Hellas Verona.

A Radja Nainggolan stunner saw Cagliari beat SPAL and Udinese beat Torino while Brescia-Fiorentina and Sampdoria-Roma ended goalless.

