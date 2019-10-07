PODCAST: Normal service resumes as Juventus down Inter to top Serie A

The Derby d’Italia closed out round seven of this Serie A season and it saw Juventus hit Inter with a reality check and climb back on top of the table.

Conor Clancy was back in his host’s seat and he was joined by Kevin Pogorselski and Vito Doria to talk about the Old Lady and everything else.

Elsewhere Atalanta finally returned to Bergamo and won, Napoli drew, Marco Giampaolo bought himself some oxygen by winning at Genoa and Sinisa Mihajlovic returned to Bologna’s bench for their thriller against Lazio.

SPAL beat Parma, Fiorentina edged Udinese, Hellas Verona beat Sampdoria while Roma – Cagliari and Torino – Napoli ended all square.

