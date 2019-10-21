Portugal’s latest young star being pursued by Juventus

Juventus already have one outstanding Portuguese attacking talent in their ranks but have entered the race to add another in the form of Fabio Silva.

The 17-year-old is the latest youngster from that nation to be compared to Bianconeri ace Cristiano Ronaldo, after Joao Felix burst onto the scene with Benfica before joining Atletico Madrid last summer.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo report that the Rojiblancos are also interested in Silva but claim that the Italian champions have shown a serious interest in snapping up the Porto striker.

Fábio Silva at the age of 17: ?33 games & 31 goals for FC Porto U17

?39 games & 33 goals for FC Porto U19

??35 games & 17 goals for Portugal youth

?UEFA Youth League

?Portuguese Championship U-19 The future number "9" of FC Porto & Portugal national team. pic.twitter.com/heJ646YB9O — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) October 12, 2019

His current club are apparently waiting for Silva to turn 18 next summer before attempting to tie him down to a lucrative long term deal, including a hefty release clause, in a bid to ward off Juve and other foreign suitors.

It is claimed in the story that the player himself is in no particular rush to leave Porto, having only broken into the first team picture under Sergio Conceicao just two months ago.

In that time, he has shattered several club records for the youngest player to appear, start and score in a game for the Dragao outfit.

However, his own and the club’s resolve may be tested as O Jogo go on to claim that both Juventus and Atletico are willing to offer up to €25 million in a bid to sign’s Portugal’s next big talent.