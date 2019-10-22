Preziosi: Motta has clear ideas to relaunch Genoa

Genoa president Enrico Preziosi is confident that Thiago Motta is the man to reverse their early-season misfortune.

The former midfielder is expected to replace Aurelio Andreazzoli imminently, with both the club and Motta preparing to confirm his appointment.

“He has clear ideas and great qualities,” Preziosi said of his soon-to-be coach to Il Secolo XIX.

“He knows Genoa well, he’s seen all of our matches and he knows what’s needed to relaunch this team.”

Motta is an ex of the Grifone, and Preziosi is hoping he’ll show the same character on the bench as he did on the pitch.

“I’m sure he’ll impress everyone,” he added.

“He has 13 balls. He has the same determination as when he was a player.”

Genoa sit 19th with just five points from their eight games so far, having conceded 20 goals.