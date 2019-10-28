PSG ready to make move for Inter loanee permanent

It looks as though Mauro Icardi’s impressive form has convinced PSG to make his loan from Inter a permanent switch.

The Argentine joined the French giants on the final day of the transfer window after being told he was no longer needed at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Despite being heavily linked with Juventus, Icardi joined PSG on an initial loan with an option to make the move permanent for €70 million, and Tuttomercatoweb.com reports the Ligue 1 outfit are keen to exercise that clause.

Although PSG have until the end of the season to make a decision on the Argentine, his excellent form looks to have convinced the French giants after just two months.

Icardi has registered seven goals in as many matches for PSG so far this campaign, including a brace over the weekend as Les Parisiens cruised to a 4-0 victory over rivals Marseille.