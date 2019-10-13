Ramsey fails late fitness test and misses Wales’ European Championship qualifier

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has failed a fitness test that has him out of Wales’ Euro 2020 qualifier against Croatia in Cardiff on Sunday evening.

Ramsey, who first complained of a twinge in his thigh while warming up as a substitute during Juventus’ clash with Inter last weekend, was hoping to make his first appearance for Wales in 11 months.

Although the injury doesn’t appear too serious, Ramsey has been deemed unable to even take a place on the bench.

“Aaron Ramsey has failed to regain match fitness in time for this evening’s game,” the FAW posted on social media on Sunday evening. “he is not included in the match day squad”.

Ramsey will return to Italy on Monday where Maurizio Sarri will be hoping that the injury won’t keep the Welshman out for an extended period, with La Vecchia Signora facing two games in four days starting on Saturday night against Bologna.