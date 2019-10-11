Ranieri set for Sampdoria post

It looks as though Sampdoria have found a new coach as former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is set to take charge at the club.

The Blucerchiati have struggled mightily so far this season, registering six defeats from seven Serie A matches.

As a result they opted to sack Eusebio Di Francesco, and Sky Sport Italia reports Ranieri is set to take over on a two-year contract.

It’s believed the 67-year-old will earn €2 million a season with the Liguria side.

Ranieri’s hire comes after an approach for former AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso failed, and also means he takes over from Di Francesco for the second-year running after replacing him at Roma towards the end of last season.

Oddly enough, Ranieri’s first match in charge of Sampdoria after the international break comes against the Giallorossi on October 20.